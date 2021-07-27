BARNSLEY
Ins: Devante Cole (Motherwell, free); Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege, undisclosed).
Outs: Patrick Schmidt (Esbjerg FB, loan); Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion, free transfer); Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers, loan); Michael Sollbauer (Dynamo Dresden, undisclosed); Luke Thomas (Bristol Rovers, loan).
BRADFORD CITY
Ins: Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United, free); Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers, free); Lee Angol (Leyton Orient, free); Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City, free); Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United, free); Andy Cook (Mansfield Town, free); Fiacre Kelleher (Wrexham, free); Yann Songo'o (Morecambe, free).
Outs: Connor Wood (Leyton Orient, free); Anthony O'Connor (Morecambe, free); Clayton Donaldson (York City, free).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Ins: Tommy Rowe (Bristol City, free); Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town, free); Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United, free); Ben Close, Jordy Hiwula (both Portsmouth, free); Matt Smith (Arsenal,loan); Tiago Cukur (Watford, loan).
Outs: Reece James (Blackpool, free); Brad Halliday (Fleetwood Town, free); Ian Lawlor (Dundee, free); Andy Butler (Boston United, free).
HARROGATE TOWN
Ins: Luke Armstrong (Salford City, undisclosed); Danilo Orsi (Maidenhead, free); Alex Pattison (Wycombe Wanderers, free); Nathan Sheron (Fleetwood Town, free); Rory McArdle, Lewis Page (both Exeter City, free); Mark Oxley (Southend United, free).
Outs: Tom Walker (Stockport County, free); Connor Kirby (Altrincham, loan); Joe Leesley (Boston United, loan); Mark Beck (York City, loan); Ed Francis (Notts County, free); Calvin Miller (Chesterfield, free); Brendan Kiernan (Walsall, free); James Belshaw (Bristol Rovers, undisclosed).
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Ins: Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday, free); Lee Nicholls (MK Dons, free); Matty Pearson (Luton Town, free); Levi Colwill (Chelsea, loan); Josh Ruffels (Oxford United, free); Ollie Turton (Blackpool, free).
Outs: Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic, free); Christopher Schindler (Nuremberg, free); Jaden Brown (Sheffield Wednesday, free); Alex Pritchard (Sunderland, free); Richard Keogh (Blackpool, free).
HULL CITY
Ins: Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, loan); Randell Williams (Exeter City, free); Andy Cannon (Portsmouth, free); George Moncur (Luton Town, free); Ryan Longman (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan).
Outs: George Long (Millwall, free); Jordy de Wijs (QPR, undisclosed); Jordan Flores (Northampton Town, loan); Max Clark (Fleetwood Town, free); Callum Jones (Morecambe, loan); Reece Burke (Luton Town, free); Martin Samuelsen (Haugesund, undisclosed).
LEEDS UNITED
Ins: Amari Miller (Birmingham City, undisclosed); Junior Firpo (Barcelona, £13.5m); Jack Harrison (Manchester City, undisclosed); Sean McGurk (Wigan Athletic, undisclosed); Lewis Bate (Chelsea, £1.5m).
Outs: Oliver Casey (Blackpool, undisclosed); Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union, loan); Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood Town, loan); Barry Douglas (Lech Poznan, free); Ouasim Bouy (Al-Kharaitiyat, free); Pablo Hernandez (Castellon, free); Mateusz Bogusz (UD Ibiza, loan); Kiko Casilla (Elche, loan).
MIDDLESBROUGH
Ins: Joe Lumley (Queens Park Rangers, free); Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, £0.8m); Lee Peltier (West Bromwich Albion, free); Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest , free); Matt Crooks (Rotherham United, £1.1m).
Outs: Ashley Fletcher (Watford, free); Jordan Archer (Queens Park Rangers, free); Britt Assombalonga (Adana Demirspor, free); George Saville (Millwall, undisclosed); Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday, loan).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
Ins: Shane Ferguson (Millwall, free); Josh Chapman (Sheffield United, free).
Outs: Shaun MacDonald (Crewe Alexandra, free); Clark Robertson (Portsmouth, free); Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End, free); Jamie Proctor (Port Vale, free); Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers, undisclosed); Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough, £1.1m).
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ins: None.
Outs: Simon Moore (Coventry City, free); John Lundstram (Rangers, free).
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ins: Jaden Brown (Huddersfield Town free); Dennis Adeniran (Everton, free); Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers, loan); Jack Hunt (Bristol City, free); Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley, loan); Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough, loan).
Outs: Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town), Liam Shaw (Celtic, £0.3m); Osaze Urhoghide (Celtic, £0.2m); Joost van Aken (Zulte Waregem, free); Matt Penney (Ipswich Town, free); Joey Pelupessy (Giresunspor, free).
