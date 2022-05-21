Marsch, tasked with rescuing Leeds’ season when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, takes his side to Brentford on the final day and they must better Burnley’s result against Newcastle United in order to stay up.

When asked if he would remain in charge irrespective of which division Leeds are in, the American said: “Yeah, absolutely. When we talked about coming, this was about a long-term project and I’m thankful that the club committed to me in that way.

“Now you always know as a manager, when things get tough you never know what the future can hold."

Elsewhere on the final day, Manchester City will win the title if they beat Aston Villa. Any slip-up will leave the door open for Liverpool, who host Wolves at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to wrap up fourth spot with victory at Norwich City. Although, given their two-point advantage and superior goal difference to fifth-placed Arsenal, a draw would be enough to secure Champions League football ahead of their North London rivals next season.

Manchester United could yet finish outside the Europa League places if they slip up at Brentford and West Ham United win at Brighton. The Hammers' boast a much better goal difference, meaning they can afford to finish level on points with the Red Devils.

Ahead of the final day of action - where plenty is on the line - data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the outcome of every match.

We have offered our own predicitions as well - how do you see the final day of the Premier League season panning out?

1. Chelsea v Watford Kick-off: 4pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 59%. Away win - 19%. Draw - 22%. Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Watford.

2. Arsenal v Everton Kick-off: 4pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 59%. Away win - 17%. Draw - 23%. Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton.

3. Leicester City v Southampton Kick-off: 4pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 43%. Away win - 32%. Draw - 25%. Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Southampton.

4. Crystal Palace v Manchester United Kick-off: 4pm, Sunday. Supercomputer prediction: Home win - 39%. Away win - 34%. Draw - 27%. Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United.