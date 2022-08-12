Supercomputer predicts every Premier League result this weekend with key games involving Leeds United, Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the second round of Premier League games, BetVictor’s Premier League Predictor has calculated the most likely result in all 10 games.

Each fixture has been simulated thousands of times to explore all possible eventualities which has produced a percentage chance on whether a team will win, lose or draw.

Leeds are being tipped to avoid defeat in Southampton after kicking off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Elland Road. The chances of a Whites win is rated at 40 per cent while a draw is 28 per cent and a Saints win is predicted to be 32 per cent likely.

WINNING START: Leeds beat Wolves 2-1 last weekend and are tipped to make it two wins from two when they travel to Southampton. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a big test against their London rivals Chelsea. Tottenham are the favourites according to the simulations, with Antonio Conte's side coming out on top in 42 per cent of them. A draw is rated as 22 per cent likely while there is a 36 per cent chance Chelsea extend their winning start.

Defending champions Manchester City are predicted to claim a comfortable victory over Bournemouth with an 80 per cent chance of winning. However, as Aston Villa learnt the hard way do not underestimate the Cherries. In 6 per cent of the simulations Bournemouth shocked the Premier League champions while a draw is rated as 14 per cent likely.

Newcastle and Brighton made an impressive start to the season and both teams will want to cement their top-half hopes with a win over the other this coming Saturday. The simulator expects Graham Potter’s side to be too much for The Magpies to handle on their home turf, with the Seagulls hopes of victory rated at 46 per cent compared to 28 per cent for the Magpies and 26 per cent for a draw.

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League homecoming got off to a rough start last weekend, and it is not expected to get any easier. After suffering their first loss of the season West Ham are expected to bounce back against Forest making it back-to-back defeats for the newly-promoted side.

Liverpool are being tipped to bounce back from their draw against Fulham when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday. Elsewhere, Arsenal are backed to make it two wins from two to start the season when they face Leicester City.

Manchester United are given a 46 per cent chance of beating Brentford after a forgettable opening weekend while the most likely outcome of Aston Villa's clash with Everton is a draw.