Supercomputer predicts how Premier League title race will play out for Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Man United ahead of opening day

On Saturday, Liverpool drew first blood in the battle for the title as they beat Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's opening goal was cancelled out by Julian Alvarez before Mohammed Salah's penalty and Darwin Nunez's late header secured victory for Liverpool.

With the two clubs expected to go head-to-head for the title, can any of the other so-called big six gate-crash the title race?

Tottenham Hotspur have spent just over £90m as they look to improve on their points haul from last season while their North London rivals Arsenal have spent the most money on transfers in the Premier League this summer following their fifth-place finish last term.

Chelsea are expected to be in the mix after ending last season in third while it remains to be seen if Manchester United can improve after a summer of transition under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League next season...

1. 20th: Nottingham Forest - 35 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 45%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

2. 19th: AFC Bournemouth - 36 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 44%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

3. 18th: Fulham - 36 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 41%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

4. 17th: Southampton - 40 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 30%. Top-four finish: 2%. Premier League title: <1%.