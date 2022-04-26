A forgettable, if sometimes fiery, 90 minutes at Selhurst Park on Monday night could yet have yielded a pivotal result for Leeds, who sit 16th in the table.

They are now five points clear of Everton, who currently occupy the final relegation berth, but have played a game more than the Toffees.

With their next three games coming against top-four sides in Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, taking a share of the spoils in south London was key for Marsch.

“I think it’s a really big point,” he said.

“It gets us closer to our ultimate goal. If you’d said to me five games ago that in the next five games you’d pick up 11 points, I’d have signed on the dotted line. We still have a lot of things to work on.

“The result is big. Every point is important, performance not our best but defensively very stable. Second clean sheet in a row, five games unbeaten.

“We just have to take the positives away. It wasn’t so easy with 16 days to keep match sharpness and that showed a little bit but the mentality of the group and the ability of the team to fight for every inch on the pitch I think really helped us earn the point.”

Ahead of some crunch fixtures in the relegation fight, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look...

