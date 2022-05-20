The title race, top-four chase, fight for the Europa League and relegation battle are still not settled heading into the final day.

Leeds United need to better Burnley's result on Sunday in order to survive. The sides are level on points but the Clarets' far superior goal difference means they just need to match the Whites' result to stay up. Leeds head to Brentford while Burnley host Newcastle United.

The title race will go down to the final day for the ninth time since the Premier League began in 1992. Manchester City's draw at West Ham United on Sunday followed by Liverpool's victory at Southampton closed the gap to one point.

City are still in pole position as they host Aston Villa - managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard - while the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield. Top spot in Premier League has never changed hands on the final day.

Arsenal, in 1989, were the last team to go top in the last match of the season as they won 2-0 at Anfield to beat Liverpool to first place.

Tottenham Hotspur are hot favourites to wrap up fourth place as they take on Norwich City with a two-point lead over North London rivals Arsenal, who host Everton.

West Ham can still beat Manchester United to sixth place and a Europa League spot if they win at Brighton and the Red Devils drop points at Crystal Palace.

Ahead of a potentially-dramatic final day, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come 6pm on Sunday...

1. Manchester City Current points: 90. Predicted points tally: 93. Probability of winning the title: 82%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Current points: 89. Predicted points tally: 92. Probability of winning the title: 18%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Current points: 71. Predicted points tally: 74. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Current points: 68. Predicted points tally: 71. Probability of top-four finish: 96%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales