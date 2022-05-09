Marsch was badly let down by his captain-for-the-day Luke Ayling, whose red card was the lowlight of a dreadful first half, but he refused to single any of his players out for criticism, arguing "if we start playing the blame game we're screwed."

Leeds were spectacularly dreadful at the start of the game, conceding the first goal when Eddie Nketiah tackled Illan Meslier dallying in possession yards from his net, and the second when Eddie Nketiah was unmarked after Gabriel Martinelli went too easily down the left.

Ayling compounded it with a dreadful two-footed tackle that left Leeds playing for an hour with 10 men and is likely to see his season ended by suspension.

But Marsch was definitely on the hunt for positives, and he got them in the way his team knuckled down and fought in the second half, even finding the net when Diego Llorente converted their first shot of the match.

It was not enough to stop Leeds dropping into the bottom three with Everton winning at Leicester City, but did give him food for thought ahead of Wednesday's game at home to Chelsea.

There was also some hope for the Whites, in the form of a 3-1 home defeat for Burnley against Aston Villa.

"As I'm watching the game I'm thinking about how to bring an idea of the way we want to play football in this moment with the spirit and the character of the group," said Marsch on Sunday.

"Right now I've got figure out what that means for formation, players choices, match plans, everything, to give ourselves the best chance to fight for every single point left."

Following the latest set of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look...

