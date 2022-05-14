The visitors knew victory at the home of their rivals would seal a return to Champions League football but they capitulated and slipped to a 3-0 defeat, as well as having Rob Holding sent off, to leave Spurs just a point behind.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot with Cedric Soares deemed to have shoved Son Heung-min, who added the third after Kane had doubled the lead before the break.

Holding’s red card was sandwiched between Kane’s goals as the Arsenal defender came out second-best in a tussle with Son.

Speaking after the game, Arteta would not be drawn on his thoughts on referee Paul Tierney, saying: ”I cannot say what I think or I will be suspended.”

He would not add to his opinion but, when asked about Arteta’s take on the decisions from the officials, Conte did not hold back.

“He complains a lot,” the Italian said of Arteta.

“He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he’s a very good (coach). To hear someone complain all the time is not so good."

Ahead of a crunch weekend at the both ends of the table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look...

1. Norwich City (20th) Final predicted points: 23. Relegation confirmed.

2. Watford (19th) Final predicted points: 25. Relegation confirmed.

3. Leeds United (18th) Final predicted points: 36. Chances of relegation: 64%.

4. Burnley (17th) Final predicted points: 37. Chances of relegation: 31%.