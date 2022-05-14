EXPERT PREDICTIONS: Data experts have given their verdict how the Premier League table will finish. Picture: Getty Images.

Supercomputer predicts tense finish in Premier League top-four battle between Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and gives verdict on race for Europa League between Manchester United and West Ham

Antonio Conte has told Mikel Arteta to stop complaining and focus on his team after the Arsenal manager appeared to blame the referee for a heavy north London derby defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 8:44 am

The visitors knew victory at the home of their rivals would seal a return to Champions League football but they capitulated and slipped to a 3-0 defeat, as well as having Rob Holding sent off, to leave Spurs just a point behind.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot with Cedric Soares deemed to have shoved Son Heung-min, who added the third after Kane had doubled the lead before the break.

Holding’s red card was sandwiched between Kane’s goals as the Arsenal defender came out second-best in a tussle with Son.

Speaking after the game, Arteta would not be drawn on his thoughts on referee Paul Tierney, saying: ”I cannot say what I think or I will be suspended.”

He would not add to his opinion but, when asked about Arteta’s take on the decisions from the officials, Conte did not hold back.

“He complains a lot,” the Italian said of Arteta.

“He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he’s a very good (coach). To hear someone complain all the time is not so good."

Ahead of a crunch weekend at the both ends of the table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look...

1. Norwich City (20th)

Final predicted points: 23. Relegation confirmed.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Watford (19th)

Final predicted points: 25. Relegation confirmed.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Leeds United (18th)

Final predicted points: 36. Chances of relegation: 64%.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Burnley (17th)

Final predicted points: 37. Chances of relegation: 31%.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mikel ArtetaAntonio ConteTottenham HotspurEuropa LeaguePremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 5