The gap to 16th-placed Leeds is now five points but both clubs have now played the same number of games while 17th-placed Everton have a game in hand over the clubs either side of them in the table.

On Thursday night, Burnley - playing their first home game since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche last Friday - breathed new life into their survival bid as they secured back-to-back home wins for the first time since December 2020 and made it four points from six under caretaker boss Mike Jackson.

The win, only their fourth in 25 at Turf Moor, lifts the Clarets to within touching distance of Everton, albeit having played a game more.

The great escape could yet still be on, and were it to come, Alan Pace would claim vindication for his decision to end Dyche’s almost decade-long tenure last Friday.

Everton kept some momentum in their survival fight on Wednesday night as a late Richarlison goal rescued a point against Leicester City while Newcastle United effectively took themselves out of the relegation battle with a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Leeds will have to wait until Monday night to attempt and bolster their survival hopes as they travel to Palace while on Sunday Burnley host Wolves and Everton travel to high-flying Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Following the midweek results, and ahead of this weekend's fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come the end of the season...

