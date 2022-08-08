Supercomputer predicts where Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Man United will finish in Premier League title race

A 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium secured three points for Pep Guardiola's side on the opening weekend while Liverpool, who are expected to be their closest challengers, dropped points after a 2-2 draw at Fulham.

A goal in each half for Aleksandar Mitrović put Fulham ahead twice at Craven Cottage as Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah scored for the Reds to rescue a point.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur were impressive as they beat Southampton 4-1 on Saturday while Chelsea also started their season with a win as they beat Everton 1-0 in a drab spectacle at Goodison Park.

New manager Erik ten Hag knew he had work to do to lift Manchester United after their sorry 2021-22 season, and their problems were underlined starkly as they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion in their opener at Old Trafford.

Following the opening weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, finishing in the top four and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season...

1. 20th: Nottingham Forest - 33 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 55%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

2. 19th: Bournemouth - 38 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 36%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

3. 18th: Fulham - 38 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 35%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%.

4. 17th: Southampton - 40 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 32%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%.