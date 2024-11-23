Swansea City v Leeds United: Daniel Farke hoping to make the most of some extra time

After the rush-job of last month's game against Sheffield United, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is hoping the benefit of a bit more time at Thorp Arch shines through at Swansea's Liberty Stadium.

This being the Championship, though, it is only a quick gulp of air before the treadmill starts up again.

Recharging batteries has been an important part of the last for Farke and those players not on international duty, but the group has also had time to work out and on how best to break down

"What is good is we have at least two training sessions in comparison to the last international break so it's a bit more beneficial that this game is played on Sunday," says the manager.

RECHARGE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has had some much-needed time off during the international break

"Friday was the first time all the players were back in training and they will have a session on Saturday. Obviously we've worked with the players who were here in the days before.

"Of course it makes the upcoming schedule a bit more difficult because we play three games in six days and time for recovery is not that long. As a manager I rather prefer this, to have at least two training sessions back with the time.

"Perhaps the players find it beneficial when they don't work too much with me!

"Last time we had a Friday game against Sheffield United and we were excellent without a training session. I'm not sure what that says about my training sessions and my work.

QUICK RESULTS: Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell celebrate in the win over Sheffield United after October's international break

"I find it beneficial, hopefully the players do as well."

That work will have concentrated heavily on how to break down a defence which has conceded just 10 goals in 15 Championship games – one more than Leeds.

"It's not easy to score goals against them especially due to the fact they're so much in possession so if they don't score own goals it's not likely," says Farke. "But I also have to say they're well structured against the ball.

"I don't expect it to be a game where we can create 10 one-against-one situations so it's important that even when there's a half-chance that we're really focused and work this chance.

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Leeds United teenager Charlie Crew in training for Wales' Nations League group match against Iceland

"I like a lot what they do in the build-up and the midfield play. It's also why they are so much in control of many games, even against the best sides in the league.

"The only thing you can critcise is perhaps lacking a little bit of cutting edge but if we mention it too often it will be a game on Sunday when they are unbelievably efficient."

Meanwhile, as all that is going on, others are beavering away in the background preparing for Wednesday's visit of Luton Town.

"My approach is always game after game – just focus on this game and don't overthink about three or six days when we have the next games," says Farke.

"You don't know how the first game will be – if you're successful, if you have an unlucky loss and have to react in a different way. You also don't know what happens during the game – will you be able to substitute a player to rest him already or does he have to play 90 minutes?

"It's important than in the background my analysis staff are already doing stuff on Luton. On Saturday evening when more or less all the preparation for Swansea is done I will sometimes watch a few Luton scenes but it won't distract me and I won't speak about it with players, that's quite important.

"More or less from Sunday evening on we'll concentrate on preparing for Luton.

"I can't just watch the last eight games of Luton because there's simply not the time to do this so for that it's also important my coaching staff and our analysis team are picking which scenes I have to watch, which games I have to watch which are beneficial and will give me lots of information so I don't have to do all the research myself.

"I trust my staff, it's not a one-man show any more if you want to be prepared in a perfect way."

One change since last month's dominant win at home to Sheffield United is Leeds' midfield options. Then, they had two rusty midfielders holding the fort after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have flourished and in the meantime free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui and youngster Charlie Crew have made their Leeds debuts.

Whilst Guilavogui has been doing valuable training-ground work, Crew was called up for Wales for two crucial Nations League games. He did not play in either, but should have learnt a lot.

"I'm delighted for Charlie because at the age of 18 to be at such an important game away in Turkey, even if it was only the warm-up, these experiences are priceless,” says Farke.

"On the other hand sometimes you'd wish for a few minutes for him because we need him to be involved in our gameday squads and he didn't play that many minutes.

"Perhaps the international break is a time to have a few minutes, even a training game here at Thorp Arch or perhaps one of the Wales youth teams.

"It's sometimes a bit tricky to get all your wishes in one perfect solution."