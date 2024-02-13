Leeds, Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town have established themselves as the four best teams in this season's Championship, but separating them could be as much about mentality as ability.

The Foxes are nine points clear, suggesting a three-way battle for one automatic promotion place. Leeds go into Tuesday's game at Swansea City a point behind Southampton and three ahead of Ipswich from a game more than both.

A top three of sides relegated from last season’s Premier League is not a great reflection on English football, particularly as they could easily swap places with the same three teams as last May, but says a lot for how their managers have addressed losing mindsets.

"When you want to have something to cheer about come next May, it's more or less always the same mentality and patterns you have to instill, implement and improve," said Farke, who has Daniel James available after injury but is likely to be without Sam Byram.

"I speak about winning mentality, so we don't get carried away after a few good performances or good results. You're not too confident just because you won a few games.

"Also if you lose a game, you're not too down and lose your nerves.

"After relegation you more or less have to change the whole attitude – winning has to become a habit. To bring this back into the heads and souls of the players is not that easy.

TRACK RECORD: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says his previous title wins with Norwich City help his cause

"For us, many players had many negative experiences in the last couple of years.

"This is why quite often teams struggle after relegation so you have to compliment all the teams who were relegated (from the Premier League) last season. This season it's a bit extraordinary that all are in such a good position in the table."

Farke explained how he created the right mentality at Elland Road after two seasons at the wrong end of the Premier League.

"First of all it's work on the pitch because you can't become confident just with psychological games," he said. "It’s not like a new manager works like a magician. You just win confidence, rhythm and winning mentality back if you’re doing well.

FIT AGAIN: Leeds United winger Dan James

"It starts in training and habits overall – how you live and work professionally. Then it's to force this confidence back in the competitive games. This is the first step.

"You also have to lead by example (as manager), be a role model, hopefully send a message of confidence and belief. But also to stay cool when the going gets tough and show leadership in these moments because if you're jumping around hectic it's difficult for the players to believe in the manager.

"It helps to have the experience of what is necessary to bring it over the line, and for the players to know you’ve done it in different scenarios.

"You can't just speak after a great win, for example, that you want a bit more and about room for improvement, you have to live it and work with them on the training pitch."

INJURY DOUBT: But Leeds United hope to have Sam Byram back at Plymouth Argyle

Farke is hopeful Byram could return from a minor hamstring injury at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.