The 10 fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history with photos of how Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal Man United and Southampton players celebrated them

Since the Premier League began, only seven players have scored three goals in less than 10 minutes.

Sadio Mane holds the top-flight record for fastest hat-trick in the competition as he netted three times in two minutes and 56 seconds when Southampton defeated Aston Villa 6-1 in 2015.

It is a record that will likely stand for a very long time with the current Bayern Munich player completing the remarkable feat under the sunshine at St Mary’s Stadium seven years ago.

Before Mane’s stunning treble, ex-Leeds United player Robbie Fowler held the record for his hat-trick in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in 1994.

The striker struck three times in four minutes and 33 seconds at Anfield – with many thinking that record would never be broken.

Plenty of other players have completed hat-tricks in remarkable times but it may take decades before we see someone step up to break Mane’s record.

Here we run through the top 10 fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history – remember any of these?

1. Sadio Mane – 2 minutes 56 seconds (Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa, May 2015) In the forward's first season in the Premier League, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in Southampton colours. Three of those goals came in remarkable fashion as he scored after 13 minutes before securing the match ball less than three minutes later as Southampton went on to win 6-1. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2. Robbie Fowler – 4 minutes 33 seconds (Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal, August 1994) It is the oldest hat-trick in the top 10, with Fowler's record standing the test of time until the mantle of fastest Premier League hat-trick was taken by Sadio Mane. Fowler opened the scoring at Anfield after 26 minutes and just after the half-hour mark, Liverpool were 3-0 up and on their way to a comfortable victory. Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3. Jermain Defoe – 7 minutes (Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan, November 2009) In a game that finished 9-1 to Spurs, it was remarkably just 1-0 at half time thanks to Peter Crouch's ninth-minute goal. Defoe scored five second-half goals with the first three coming between the 51st and 58th minute. There was even time for Wigan's only goal of the game from Paul Scharner in the 57th minute. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Gabriel Agbonlahor – 7 minutes (Aston Villa 4-2 Man City, August 2008) Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor celebrated a stunning seven-minute hat-trick in the summer of 2008. With a game between Man City and Villa finely balanced at 1-1, the srtiker netted his first in the 69th minute before putting the result beyond doubt by the 76th minute. Photo: IAN KINGTON Photo Sales