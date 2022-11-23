Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest player released by a Premier League team to join the list of free agents still without a club.

Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new teams. Leeds United released a handful of players at the end of last season with Bobby Kamwa the last player to make his next move as he signed for Burton Albion on a short-term contract last month.

Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract. The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.

The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Unknown Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha, on November 22, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo said it feels like “the right time for a new challenge” after his contract was terminated. In his own statement he said: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

If Ronaldo opts to stay in England, he will be banned for two games after he was handed a suspension and £50,000 fine by the Football Association for hitting a mobile phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton.

Gary Cahill had been a free agent after leaving Bournemouth but the former Chelsea, Sheffield United and Bolton player is no longer available to clubs after announcing his retirement.