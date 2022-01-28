The 11 most valuable Premier League players out of contract this summer

Paul Pogba is currently the biggest name on the soon-to-be out-of-contract list, with Manchester United paying in the region of £90m for his services in the summer of 2016.

Premier League players who are in the final months of their respective deals are free to speak to European clubs and can agree pre-contracts ahead of a potential summer switch.

Leeds United, Yorkshire's sole top-flight representative, have zero senior players out of contract later this year.

They recently tied down Adam Forshaw to a new contract following a number of strong performances after his return from a long injury lay-off.

A number of the Whites' Premier League rivals are not as well prepared when it comes to retaining their best players, with Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal some of the clubs currently set to lose some big stars later this year.

Below are 11 of the most valuable top-flight stars who could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

1. Paul Pogba Paul Pogba - The Man United midfielder could be in high demand if he leaves Old Trafford this summer.

2. Antonio Rudiger Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have reportedly opened pre-contract talks with the Chelsea centre-back with his deal at Stamford Bridge up at the end of June.

3. Andreas Christensen Andreas Christensen - The Danish centre-back has been linked with a free transfer to Bayern Munich this week, with Chelsea facing the prospect of losing two centre-backs for nothing this summer.

4. James Tarkowski James Tarkowski - The Burnley centre-back has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this month with his contract set to run out at the end of June.