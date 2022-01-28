The 11 most valuable Premier League players out of contract this summer

Paul Pogba is currently the biggest name on the soon-to-be out-of-contract list, with Manchester United paying in the region of £90m for his services in the summer of 2016.
Premier League players who are in the final months of their respective deals are free to speak to European clubs and can agree pre-contracts ahead of a potential summer switch.
Leeds United, Yorkshire's sole top-flight representative, have zero senior players out of contract later this year.
They recently tied down Adam Forshaw to a new contract following a number of strong performances after his return from a long injury lay-off.
A number of the Whites' Premier League rivals are not as well prepared when it comes to retaining their best players, with Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal some of the clubs currently set to lose some big stars later this year.
Below are 11 of the most valuable top-flight stars who could be available on a free transfer in the summer.