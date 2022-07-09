The 13 Fantasy Premier League bargains available this season - including Leeds United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Everton players

The Premier League campaign gets underway on Friday, August 5 as Arsenal head to Crystal Palace.

With another new top-flight season comes the excitement of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Liverpool's Mohammed Salah scored the most FPL points last year with 265 and is already in 60 per cent of 2022-23 teams.

Tottenham's Heung-min Son scored 258 points and has been selected by just over a quarter of FPL players while Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold is the second most-popular choice after a score of 208 points last season.

Man City defender João Cancelo is the third-most popular pick so far after providing his managers with 201 points during last campaign.

After scouring the FPL database, we have picked 13 players who we believe will provide some of the value next season.

Take a look to see if you feel any of these players belong in your team...

1. Jack Harrison - £6m The forward was the second-highest points scorer for Leeds last season with 117. In the 2020-21 campaign he scored 160 points. He is a great option in the midfield for just £6m.

2. Kieran Trippier - £5m The England international scored 28 points in just six appearances for Newcastle last season, managing to play the full 90 minutes in four of those appearances. Trippier is a threat from set-pieces and with more signings expected at the Magpies, the defender could score plenty of defensive and attacking points.

3. Ivan Perisic - £5.5m The new Tottenham signing has been included as he has been listed as a defender, surprisingly. He scored eight goals and picked up seven assists last season in Serie A. Given his classification as a defender, if Perisic plays in midfield, he is still awarded four clean sheet points in FPL - which could prove a great source of points.

4. Pedro Neto - £5.5m The Wolves midfielder only scored 22 points last season in FPL but that was down to a lack of game time due to a knee injury. The previous season saw him claim a haul of 124 points with five goals and eight assists credited. An injury-free season could see him surpass the 100-point mark again.