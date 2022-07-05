The 13 record sales completed by Leeds United in the Premier League era as Kalvin Phillips makes Manchester City switch

Phillips, 26, came through the youth ranks at hometown Leeds and made his debut at the age of 19 in 2015.

He was converted from an attacking midfielder to a deep-lying playmaker by former manager Marcelo Bielsa and, after rejecting a move to Aston Villa, shone as Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence in 2020.

He earned his first England cap in September of that year and went on to start every game at Euro 2020, where Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final.

His final season at Leeds was disrupted by injury but ended on a positive note as relegation was avoided on the final day of the campaign.

Phillips admitted his decision had been a difficult one but now hopes to take his game to the next level.

“I have always loved Leeds and it is all I have ever known,” he said. “To come here is a big decision for me. It is a decision that took a lot of thinking about.

“It was just more the fact that I wanted to experience something different, how different teams work and how the fanbase works as well.

“I think I am pretty suited to playing in big games. I haven’t experienced many of them but hopefully this season I will do.”

And with the move confirmed, we have looked at the 13 largest big-money departures from Leeds in the Premier League era...

1. Kalvin Phillips - £42m The England international has joined the Premier League champions on a six-year deal.

2. Rio Ferdinand - £30m The defender's move from Elland Road to Manchester United in the summer of 2002 was a world record fee for a defender at the time and made Ferdinand the most expensive British player.

3. Chris Wood - £15m The New Zealander joined Burnley from Leeds in the summer of 2017 for what was a club record fee for the Turf Moor outfit at the time.

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - £12m The former Netherlands international left Elland Road in the summer of 1999, with La Liga side Atletico Madrid paying £12m for his services.