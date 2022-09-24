The 14 highest-valued forwards in the Premier League - gallery includes players from Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United
Meet the Premier League’s most valuable forwards – according to transfermarkt.co.uk.
There is always plenty of debate surrounding the top-flight’s best strikers and transfermarkt has given their view on which players are the most valuable in the division.
It is no surprise to see Erling Haaland top the charts by some margin with the Man City striker valued at £135m.
At the age of 22 he has 147 career goals in 171 games and has enjoyed a flying start to his Premier League career with 11 goals in just seven games.
Two of the top-flight’s more established forwards in Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah are joint-second as the pair are both valued at £81m.
We have looked at who the top 14 forwards are in the Premier League with seven clubs represented – with at least one player each from the so-called ‘big six’ while Newcastle United also have one player among the best strikers.
Liverpool are the most represented club with four players in the top 14 while there are three players from Man United.
Agree with these valuations from transfermarkt?
Who is unlucky to miss out?