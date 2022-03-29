We decided to take a look at the Football Manager database to see who they rated as the best in the English top-flight and it is no surprise that Manchester City and Liverpool players feature heavily in the game's top 18.

Raphinha is the highest rated Leeds United man with Kalvin Phillips following closely behind. Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas are next on the list for the Whites.

Pascal Struijk and Joe Gelhardt are further down the list but both players are amongst the highest-rated Leeds players in terms of their potential.

No Leeds player were amongst the top 18, with only five clubs represented in the top end of the rankings.

Football Manager rates players on a number of factors and then gives them a current and potential rating.

Having looked through the Football Manager database, here's the best players in the Premier League according to the game...

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Rating: 94. Potential: 94.

2. Mo Salah (Liverpool) Rating: 92. Potential: 94.

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Rating: 92. Potential: 93.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Rating: 91. Potential: 98.