The 20 free agents from the Premier League still without a club - including Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Liverpool, Leeds United, Fulham and West Ham United stars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some big names were made available on a free transfer after being released or choosing not to sign a new contract at the end of last season.

Paul Pogba was the highest-profile free agent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign after leaving Manchester United and he has returned to Juventus for the 2022-23 Serie A season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another in-demand free agent was Christian Eriksen, who has now signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford after an impressive six-month spell with Brentford.

Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata both left Man United at the end of last season and are still without a club.

Leeds United agreed to mutually terminate goalkeeper Kiko Casilla's contract at the end of last month and the player has yet to find a new club after spending the whole of last season out on loan.

With some clubs potentially opting to look toward the free agent market in the final weeks of the window, here's the 20 players from Premier League clubs yet to sign a contract elsewhere...

Goalkeepers - Loris Karius (Liverpool), Kiko Casilla (Leeds United), Fabricio Agosto (Fulham), Eldin Jakupovic (Leicester City), David Martin (West Ham United).

FREE AGENTS: There are 20 players from Premier League sides yet to find a new club. Picture: Getty Images.

Defenders - Alfie Mawson, Michael Hector, Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Zanka (Brentford), Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace), Gary Cahill (Bournemouth), Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders - Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Juan Mata (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Everton), Danny Drinkwater, Charly Musonda Jr (Chelsea), Jacob Montes (Crystal Palace).