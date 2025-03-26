The 2024-25 run-in: From Leeds United to Harrogate Town, what is to play for and what are the chances?
March’s international break creates a distinct final chapter of eight or nine games in 35 days (36 for Sheffield United, who start early at home to Coventry City).
Seven Yorkshire clubs have promotion dreams – some wilder than others – and only Hull City need fear relegation. Here is what each has to play for, and their chances.
LEEDS UNITED
Position: 1st, Championship
Target: Title
Fixtures: Swansea H (Saturday), Luton A (April 5), Middlesbrough A (April 8), Preston H (April 12), Oxford A (April 18), Stoke H (April 21), Bristol C H (April 26), Plymouth A (May 3).
Leeds are favourites to win the three-way battle with Sheffield United and Burnley, two points further back. Middlesbrough are their only current top-half opponents, but there are also the demons of last year's collapse to beat.
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Position: 2nd, Championship
Target: Automatic promotion
Fixtures: Coventry H (Friday), Oxford A (April 5), Millwall H (April 8), Plymouth A (April 12), Cardiff H (April 18), Burnley A (April 21), Stoke A (April 26), Blackburn H (May 3).
Easter Monday at Burnley leaps out for a team who also host Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers. It will be tight, but their habit of getting the job done in those circumstances bodes well.
MIDDLESBROUGH
Position: 8th, Championship
Target: Play-offs
Fixtures: Oxford H (Saturday), Blackburn A (April 4), Leeds H (April 8), Millwall A (April 12), Plymouth H (April 18), Sheffield Wednesday A (April 21), Norwich H (April 26), Coventry A (May 3).
Three points outside the play-offs, Boro’s hopes are still alive, given memories of last year’s finish and "six-pointers" at Blackburn and Coventry but they fell just short last time and could again.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Position: 12th, Championship
Target: Top 10
Fixtures: Cardiff A (Saturday), Hull H (April 5), Blackburn A (April 8), Oxford H (April 12), Stoke A (April 18), Middlesbrough H (April 21), Portsmouth H (April 26), Watford A (May 3).
They say the play-off fight is still on but have not finished in the top 10 since 2017 – that feels more realistic.
HULL CITY
Position: 19th, Championship
Target: Survival
Fixtures: Luton H (Saturday), Sheffield Wednesday A (April 5), Watford A (April 8), Coventry H (April 14), Swansea A (April 18), Preston H (April 21), Derby H (April 26), Portsmouth A (May 3).
The Tigers have a three-point cushion and are finally winning at home. A third straight victory there on Saturday would be huge, a defeat makes things uncomfortable.
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Position: 6th, League One
Target: Play-offs
Fixtures: Charlton A (Saturday), Lincoln A (April 1), Mansfield H (April 5), Wycombe H (April 8), Burton A (April 12), Cambridge H (April 18), Stockport A (April 21), Exeter A (April 26), Leyton Orient H (May 3).
Interim coach Jon Worthington’s 5-1 winning start has lifted morale as Town prepare to face the other three teams currently in the play-off spots.
BARNSLEY
Position: 11th, League One
Target: Get Conor Hourihane the coach's job
Fixtures: Wigan A (Saturday), Exeter H (April 1), Birmingham A (April 5), Bolton H (April 12), Leyton Orient A (April 18). Peterborough H (April 21), Shrewsbury H (April 26), Reading A (May 3).
Barnsley have missed their play-off target; their run-in is about giving the club the excuse they surely want to drop the “interim” from coach Conor Hourihane’s job title.
ROTHERHAM UNITED
Position: 14th, League One
Target: For Steve Evans – survival
Remaining fixtures: Crawley H (Saturday), Northampton A (April 1), Blackpool H (April 5), Bolton A (April 8), Stockport A (April 12), Mansfield H (April 18), Wigan A (April 21), Stevenage A (April 27), Peterborough H (May 3).
A weak finish to a poor season will put Steve Evans in jeopardy, with Paul Warne on the market.
BRADFORD CITY
Position: 2nd, League Two
Target: Title
Remaining fixtures: Accrington A (Saturday), Port Vale A (April 1), Crewe H (April 5), Swindon A (April 12), Notts H (April 17), Chesterfield A (April 21), Doncaster A (April 26), Fleetwood H (May 3).
Ending their exile in League Two 40 years after the Valley Parade fire would be huge. A title is on in City of Culture year.
DONCASTER ROVERS
Position: 5th, League Two
Target: Automatic promotion
Remaining fixtures: Carlisle H (Saturday), Walsall H (April 1), Cheltenham A (April 5), Wimbledon H (April 12), Salford A (April 15), Tranmere A (April 18), Colchester H (April 21), Bradford H (April 26), Notts Co A (May 3).
Half Rovers' games are against teams in the top six. Automatic promotion will be tough but do-able.
HARROGATE TOWN
Position: 21st, League Two
Target: Survival
Remaining fixtures: Gillingham H (Saturday), Tranmere H (April 1), Wimbledon A (April 5), Grimsby H (April 12), Walsall A (April 18), Fleetwood H (April 21), Notts Co H (April 26), Morecambe A (May 3).
For Harrogate it is just about finishing the season as strongly as possible, ready to kick on in 2025-26.
