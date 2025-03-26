The 2024-25 run-in: From Leeds United to Harrogate Town, what is to play for and what are the chances?

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 26th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
The run-in to the 2024-25 season starts at Bramall Lane on Friday.

March’s international break creates a distinct final chapter of eight or nine games in 35 days (36 for Sheffield United, who start early at home to Coventry City).

Seven Yorkshire clubs have promotion dreams – some wilder than others – and only Hull City need fear relegation. Here is what each has to play for, and their chances.

LEEDS UNITED

TITLE PUSH: Bradford City (Image: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
Position: 1st, Championship

Target: Title

Fixtures: Swansea H (Saturday), Luton A (April 5), Middlesbrough A (April 8), Preston H (April 12), Oxford A (April 18), Stoke H (April 21), Bristol C H (April 26), Plymouth A (May 3).

Leeds are favourites to win the three-way battle with Sheffield United and Burnley, two points further back. Middlesbrough are their only current top-half opponents, but there are also the demons of last year's collapse to beat.

TITLE FIGHT: Leeds United and Sheffield United are level on points at the top of the Championship (Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)placeholder image
SHEFFIELD UNITED

Position: 2nd, Championship

Target: Automatic promotion

Fixtures: Coventry H (Friday), Oxford A (April 5), Millwall H (April 8), Plymouth A (April 12), Cardiff H (April 18), Burnley A (April 21), Stoke A (April 26), Blackburn H (May 3).

BOOST: Interim coach Jon Worthington has lifted Huddersfield Town for a League One play-off push (Image Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
Easter Monday at Burnley leaps out for a team who also host Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers. It will be tight, but their habit of getting the job done in those circumstances bodes well.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Position: 8th, Championship

Target: Play-offs

Fixtures: Oxford H (Saturday), Blackburn A (April 4), Leeds H (April 8), Millwall A (April 12), Plymouth H (April 18), Sheffield Wednesday A (April 21), Norwich H (April 26), Coventry A (May 3).

Three points outside the play-offs, Boro’s hopes are still alive, given memories of last year’s finish and "six-pointers" at Blackburn and Coventry but they fell just short last time and could again.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Position: 12th, Championship

Target: Top 10

Fixtures: Cardiff A (Saturday), Hull H (April 5), Blackburn A (April 8), Oxford H (April 12), Stoke A (April 18), Middlesbrough H (April 21), Portsmouth H (April 26), Watford A (May 3).

They say the play-off fight is still on but have not finished in the top 10 since 2017 – that feels more realistic.

HULL CITY

Position: 19th, Championship

Target: Survival

Fixtures: Luton H (Saturday), Sheffield Wednesday A (April 5), Watford A (April 8), Coventry H (April 14), Swansea A (April 18), Preston H (April 21), Derby H (April 26), Portsmouth A (May 3).

The Tigers have a three-point cushion and are finally winning at home. A third straight victory there on Saturday would be huge, a defeat makes things uncomfortable.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Position: 6th, League One

Target: Play-offs

Fixtures: Charlton A (Saturday), Lincoln A (April 1), Mansfield H (April 5), Wycombe H (April 8), Burton A (April 12), Cambridge H (April 18), Stockport A (April 21), Exeter A (April 26), Leyton Orient H (May 3).

Interim coach Jon Worthington’s 5-1 winning start has lifted morale as Town prepare to face the other three teams currently in the play-off spots.

BARNSLEY

Position: 11th, League One

Target: Get Conor Hourihane the coach's job

Fixtures: Wigan A (Saturday), Exeter H (April 1), Birmingham A (April 5), Bolton H (April 12), Leyton Orient A (April 18). Peterborough H (April 21), Shrewsbury H (April 26), Reading A (May 3).

Barnsley have missed their play-off target; their run-in is about giving the club the excuse they surely want to drop the “interim” from coach Conor Hourihane’s job title.

ROTHERHAM UNITED

Position: 14th, League One

Target: For Steve Evans – survival

Remaining fixtures: Crawley H (Saturday), Northampton A (April 1), Blackpool H (April 5), Bolton A (April 8), Stockport A (April 12), Mansfield H (April 18), Wigan A (April 21), Stevenage A (April 27), Peterborough H (May 3).

A weak finish to a poor season will put Steve Evans in jeopardy, with Paul Warne on the market.

BRADFORD CITY

Position: 2nd, League Two

Target: Title

Remaining fixtures: Accrington A (Saturday), Port Vale A (April 1), Crewe H (April 5), Swindon A (April 12), Notts H (April 17), Chesterfield A (April 21), Doncaster A (April 26), Fleetwood H (May 3).

Ending their exile in League Two 40 years after the Valley Parade fire would be huge. A title is on in City of Culture year.

DONCASTER ROVERS

Position: 5th, League Two

Target: Automatic promotion

Remaining fixtures: Carlisle H (Saturday), Walsall H (April 1), Cheltenham A (April 5), Wimbledon H (April 12), Salford A (April 15), Tranmere A (April 18), Colchester H (April 21), Bradford H (April 26), Notts Co A (May 3).

Half Rovers' games are against teams in the top six. Automatic promotion will be tough but do-able.

HARROGATE TOWN

Position: 21st, League Two

Target: Survival

Remaining fixtures: Gillingham H (Saturday), Tranmere H (April 1), Wimbledon A (April 5), Grimsby H (April 12), Walsall A (April 18), Fleetwood H (April 21), Notts Co H (April 26), Morecambe A (May 3).

For Harrogate it is just about finishing the season as strongly as possible, ready to kick on in 2025-26.

