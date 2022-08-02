The 21 best players in the Premier League according to market value - including Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham stars

Salah and De Bruyne have been two of the best players in the Premier League in recent seasons, playing a key part in the success at their respective clubs.

Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund has made Man City strong favourites for the title with Pep Guardiola's side widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

Man City may be hailed by many as the best team in the world but when it comes to individual talent which player is the best in the Premier League?

We have taken a look at every player's value, according to transfermarkt, to see which club has the most valuable assets in their ranks.

Man City have five players in the top 10 while Liverpool have two players ranked amongst the top 10 best in the top flight.

In total, we have ranked the best 21 players in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United also represented.

Starting with the 21st-highest rated player, here's the best players in the top flight based on their market value...

1. 21st: Bukayo Saka - £58.5m The midfielder's stock continued to rise last season as he featured in all of Arsenal's Premier League games, scoring 11 goals and claiming seven assists. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. 20th: Andrew Robertson - £58.5m The Scotland captain has established himself as one of the best left-backs in world football since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 19th: João Cancelo - £58.5m The 28-year-old has been a key part of Manchester City's consecutive Premier League title triumphs. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 18th: Luis Diaz - £58.5m The Colombian has quickly established himself as one of Liverpool's most exciting attackers since joining from Porto in January. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales