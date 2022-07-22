The 21 free agents from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford

The EFL campaign kicks off next weekend while the Premier League season will begin a week later, when Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

At the beginning of the month, there were 31 players released by top-flight clubs on the free agent list, but 10 of those stars have now found new sides ahead of the season.

Jesse Lingard became the latest unattached player to resolve their future as he signed for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Paul Pogba was the highest profile free agent at the end of the season after leaving Manchester United and he has returned to Juventus for the 2022-23 campaign.

Another in-demand free agent was Christian Eriksen, who has now signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford after an impressive six-month spell with Brentford.

As it stands, a total of 21 players released by Premier League sides have yet to confirm what their plans are for the future.

Some are closer than others to finding a new club, with all the free agents listed below - would any of these stars make a good fit for your club?

1. Edinson Cavani The Uruguayan left Manchester United and is reportedly in talks with La Liga side Villareal.

2. Juan Mata The Spaniard is open to remaining in the Premier League and has reportedly received an offer from Leeds. Reports also claim a big-money contract has been offered by a team in the Middle East.

3. Alfie Mawson The 28-year-old was rumoured to be rejoining Wycombe after his release by Fulham but recent reports claim Stoke City are the favourites to sign him.

4. Michael Hector The one-time Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday player is considering his next move following his departure from Fulham.