The 39 most expensive players in the Premier League according to market value - including Leeds United, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United, Chelsea, Man United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur stars

Spending on transfers has nearly tripled across the last 10 years, with fees rising on average at around 28 per cent a year - but who are the most valuable players in the Premier League right now?

Three of the five most expensive Premier League transfers were completed last summer, with Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City from Aston Villa for an estimated £100m breaking the competition's transfer record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romelu Lukaku's move back to Chelsea is the second biggest deal while Jadon Sancho's switch to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund is the fifth-most expensive signing in Premier League history.

It is no surprise to see the England captain joint-top of the list. He has scored 183 goals in 279 club appearances as well as 50 international goals in 72 caps.

Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal only feature once in the top 10 when it comes to most expensive transfer fees, while the list is completed with three entries from Chelsea and four from Manchester United.

Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk ranks 7th while Arsenal's deal for Nicolas Pepe is ninth. Man United's signins of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Lukaku come in at third, fourth and sixth respectively.

Chelsea's signing of Kai Havertz and deal for Kepa Arrizabalga complete the list. The rise in fees has also seen player's values rise.

Below we have ranked the most expensive Premier League players based on their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk, take a look...

The Liverpool winger is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield - it is almost unthinkable a player of his quality could be available for nothing next summer.

The Belgian has been one of the Premier League's best players since joining Manchester City and is now worth more than the £55m paid for him.

The England youngster is hailed as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, something highlighted by his considerable market value.

The midfielder joined Manchester United for £46.5m. His market value is the highest it has ever been.

The England forward joined Man City for £49m from Liverpool in 2015. His market value was once estimated to be over £100m. He has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer.

Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer but could leave the club again this summer.

The winger is the most expensive Premier League transfer of all time but is valued joint eighth in terms of market value.

The Liverpool forward looks set to be on his way out of the club, with the Anfield outfit reportedly seeking around £40m for the player from Bayern Munich.

The right-back is the highest-valued defender in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old's market value was once rated at over £100m but has dropped after a difficult first season at Manchester United.

The Tottenham forward enjoyed a fine season, sharing the Premier League golden boot with Mohammed Salah after the pair scored 23 league goals each.

The West Ham midfielder has reportedly had a price tag of £150m put on him, with the Hammers keen to keep him at the club.

The attacking midfielder is currently rated at his highest ever market value.

Manchester City have reportedly valued their midfielder at £80m, amid interest from Barcelona.

The Manchester City defender is the most valuable centre-back in the Premier League, according to market value.

The forward's market value was once rated at £76.5m but has dropped in the last 12 months.

The midfielder joined Manchester City in 2019 for a fee around £56m.

The forward joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £72m in 2020.

The Arsenal man's market value is at its highest level of his career after a fine season with the Gunners.

The Scotland full-back has proven to be one of the best transfer deals in recent years, joining Liverpool from Hull for £8m in 2017.

The versatile defender has proven a fine addition to Manchester City, who he joined from Juventus in 2019 for £58m.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised by Jota's £40m move to Liverpool in 2020 but he has lived up to his fee, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in the Premier League last term.

Leicester's Ndidi has been linked with a move PSG but could cost the French club a sizeable fee. He missed the end of the season with a knee problem.

Named in the PFA Team of the Season, the Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper is the most expensive goalkeeper in the Premier League, according to market values.

The Liverpool midfielder has been a key player for the Reds since joining from Monaco four years ago.

There has been a considerable drop in the player's value this season, with the France and Man United defender previously valued at £72m.

The right-back's current market value is the highest it has ever been.

The Manchester United midfielder is reportedly heading to Juventus on a free transfer with his contract at Old Trafford up at the end of the month.

The Liverpool centre-back joined the club for £75m in January 2018 and his market value has previously been as high as £90m.

The midfielder could be in demand this summer but is likely to command a high fee.

The Leicester City midfielder had previously been valued at £54m.

The Manchester City striker has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The Chelsea midfielder's market value has dropped recently. It had a previous high of £90m.

The Leeds midfielder is the most valuable player at Elland Road, according to market values.

The Everton player reportedly wants to leave Goodison Park this summer, with the club reportedly placing a £50m price tag on the Brazilian.

The player joined Liverpool for around £37m in January. His market value is the at the highest point of his career.

The Manchester City goalkeeper shared the golden glove with Alisson Becker last season. He is valued slightly lower than his Brazil teammate.