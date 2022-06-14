The 39 most expensive players in the Premier League according to market value - including Leeds United, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United, Chelsea, Man United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur stars
The transfer window is open for business with plenty of players expected to be on the move across the Premier League.
By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 8:35 am
Spending on transfers has nearly tripled across the last 10 years, with fees rising on average at around 28 per cent a year - but who are the most valuable players in the Premier League right now?
Three of the five most expensive Premier League transfers were completed last summer, with Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City from Aston Villa for an estimated £100m breaking the competition's transfer record.
Romelu Lukaku's move back to Chelsea is the second biggest deal while Jadon Sancho's switch to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund is the fifth-most expensive signing in Premier League history.
It is no surprise to see the England captain joint-top of the list. He has scored 183 goals in 279 club appearances as well as 50 international goals in 72 caps.
Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal only feature once in the top 10 when it comes to most expensive transfer fees, while the list is completed with three entries from Chelsea and four from Manchester United.
Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk ranks 7th while Arsenal's deal for Nicolas Pepe is ninth. Man United's signins of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Lukaku come in at third, fourth and sixth respectively.
Chelsea's signing of Kai Havertz and deal for Kepa Arrizabalga complete the list. The rise in fees has also seen player's values rise.