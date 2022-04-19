Raphinha is the Whites' top scorer this season, with only nine players scoring more times than the 25-year-old in the top flight this term.

The forward has also laid on three assists this campaign, including a late one for Joe Gelhardt as Leeds dramatically defeated Norwich City last month to bolster their survival hopes.

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah is the top-scorer in the Premier League with 20 goals while Son Heung-Min, of Tottenham Hotspur, is close behind on 17.

Liverpool players make up three of the top five with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane on 15 and 13 goals respectively while Cristiano Ronaldo is also near the top of the charts with 15 goals of his own.

Raphinha is 10th in the goal-scoring charts, level with Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea's Mason Mount, Norwich's Teemu Pukki, Man City's Raheem Sterling and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

But how does he measure up against those forwards when it comes to value for money? Here, we look at the Premier League's top 20 goal-scorers to see how many goals they have claimed in the league this term per million spent in transfer fee.

Here's what we found...

