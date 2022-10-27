The Red Devils and Steve Cooper’s side have received 32 yellow cards each this term, more than any other top-flight side. At the other end of the scale, Man City top the fair play table with Pep Guardiola’s players earning just seven cautions.

Only seven teams have had a man sent off with Chelsea the only side with more than one red card this season. Kalidou Koulibaly and Conor Gallagher have both left their teammates a man down at times. Gallagher was shown a second yellow card just 28 minutes into his second start for the Blues, as Chelsea went on to record a 2-1 win over Leicester City in August while Koulibaly was given his marching orders against Leeds at Elland Road.

Leeds have been reduced to 10 men once this season when Luis Sinisterra was shown a second yellow card for delaying a free-kick in the Whites’ 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Elland Road. Liverpool, Fulham, Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves are the other teams to have been reduced to 10 men in one game this campaign. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez produced one of the most memorable red cards as he was dismissed for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in August.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Luis Sinisterra of Leeds United is shown a red card by Match Referee Stuart Attwell during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 02, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Here is who the ‘dirtiest’ teams are in the top flight this campaign based on how many cards they have been issued with. Take a look...

Premier League disciplinary table