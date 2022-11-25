Leeds United have the 10th best disciplinary record in the Premier League this season while Manchester City boast the cleanest reputation so far this term.

The Whites have been handed 25 yellow cards in league matches this campaign while two red cards have been brandished to members of Jesse Marsch’s squad. Man City have only been shown 11 yellow cards this term while Liverpool also have one of best disciplinary records with 12 yellows shown.

Both sides have had a man sent off on one occasion each this season. Eight teams have seen at least one of their players sent off in Premier League games while Wolves have the most red cards with three.

Leeds have had two players dismissed early in their 14 league games. The first came when Luis Sinisterra was shown a second yellow card for delaying a free-kick in the Whites’ 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Elland Road at the beginning of October.

A suspension awaits United States captain Tyler Adams when he returns from the World Cup in Qatar after he was shown two yellow cards in the Whites’ 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. With the top-flight action paused for the 2022 World Cup – we looked at how every side has fared in terms of discipline this term...

