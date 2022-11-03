The triumph was their third in the league this campaign, following victories over Wolves and Chelsea at Elland Road in August. Since beating the Blues, United had not won in eight league games before Crysencio Summerville’s late strike at Anfield relieved the pressure on head coach Marsch.

Intriguingly, in all of the Whites’ wins this season they have had 40 per cent or less possession – averaging a 36.6 per cent share of the ball in their meetings against Wolves, Chelsea and Liverpool.

In all of their draws and defeats, they have had more than 40 per cent of the ball with their lowest total outside of their wins coming in the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa (43 per cent) at Elland Road – when they spent the majority of the second half a man down.

Their average possession in the Premier League this term is 50.4 per cent while their mean share of the ball in the nine games they have failed to win is 55.7 per cent. Their highest possession came against Everton with 70 per cent in a game they drew 1-1 while they had 58 per cent of the ball against Brighton, Fulham and Southampton.

Leeds claimed one point from a possible nine from those games. The data points to Leeds being a better team out of possession and one who can make effective use of transitions. A transition refers to the moment when possession changes in a game, with some teams set up to launch attacks on their opponents when they are at their most disorganised.

A team on the attack who loses the ball will be out of shape defensively and if the opponents can quickly organise their own attacking shape, it increases the chances of creating a goal-scoring opportunity.

It is a style that Marsch is keen on, as he said before joining Leeds: "When I started coaching I realised that the future of the game was more in playing in transition."

Marsch’s men have averaged 12.7 shots per game this season and in their three wins they have surpassed that number with 14 strikes at goal in each of their games against Liverpool and Wolves with 13 efforts against Chelsea.