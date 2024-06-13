This summer sees two major senior men's football tournaments in the European Championship and the Copa America, with Yorkshire clubs represented in both.

Here is your guide to who is due to be playing when in Germany and America.

Max Wober (Austria and Leeds United)

The defender spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. If he can make it into Ralf Rangnick's team and do well against some high-calibre opposition it will either boost his confidence for a return to Elland Road or put him in the shop window.

DANISH DANGER: Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen could line up against England at Euro 2024

Fixtures: France (June 17, 8pm), Poland (June 21, 5pm), Netherlands (June 25, 5pm).

Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark and Leeds)

The Danish full-back is in the same boat as Wober having spent last season with Roma. He looks to have a good chance of starting for the Danes, who are in England's group.

Fixtures: Slovenia, (June 16, 5pm), England (June 20, 5pm), Serbia, (June 25, 8pm).

REGGAE BOY: Sheffield Wednesday's Di'Shon Bernard plays international football for Jamaica

Callum Styles (Hungary and Barnsley)

Another who spent last season on loan, Styles is a Barnsley midfielder who was with Sunderland for the second half of last season.

Fixtures: Switzerland (June 15, 2pm), Germany (June 19, 5pm), Scotland (June 23, 8pm)

Liam Cooper (Scotland and Leeds)

The Whites captain is out of contract at the end of the month but is in talks about another.

Fixtures: Germany (June 14, 8pm), Switzerland (June 19, 8pm), Hungary (June 23, 8pm).

Di'Shon Bernard (Jamaica and Sheffield Wednesday)

Bernard is a similar situation to fellow centre-back Cooper, soon to be out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday but offered another. He is part of a provisional Jamaica squad which includes former Yorkshire-based players Michail Antonio (Wednesday), Dexter Lembikisa (Rotherham United) and Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town), but not Devante Cole or Jon Russell.

Fixtures: Mexico (June, 23, 2am), Ecuador (June 26, 11pm), Venezuela (July 1, 1am).

Brenden Aaronson (USA and Leeds)

The playmaker was Leeds' biggest signing of the summer of 2022 but was loaned to Union Berlin after a disappointing debut season.

Fixtures: Bolivia (June 23, 11pm), Panama (June 27, 11pm), Uruguay (July 1, 2am).