The number of points Leeds United will need to stay in the Premier League

Last season, an unusually-low tally of just 29 points would have been enough for the Whites to remain in the Premier League.

In three of the four campaigns preceding last season, 35 points has proven to be the magic number while during 2017-18, 34 points was enough to keep a side out of the relegation zone after 38 games.

Over the last five seasons, an average of 34 points has been required to finish above the bottom three, which would leave the Whites requiring eight points from their final nine games.

Jesse Marsch's side still have to play Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal while a trip to Watford and home games against Southampton and Brighton look to be defining moments in the club's season.

The Whites travel to Brentford on the final day with the Bees still within a slight chance of being involved in the relegation battle up until the last game of the campaign.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final Premier League table with Leeds tipped to retain their top-flight status with 35 points, putting them ahead of Everton in 17th and Burnley in 18th.