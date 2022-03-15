The number of points Leeds United will need to stay in the Premier League

Leeds United gave their Premier League survival hopes a significant boost last weekend but just how many more points do they need to ensure their top-flight status?

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:32 pm

Last season, an unusually-low tally of just 29 points would have been enough for the Whites to remain in the Premier League.

In three of the four campaigns preceding last season, 35 points has proven to be the magic number while during 2017-18, 34 points was enough to keep a side out of the relegation zone after 38 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Over the last five seasons, an average of 34 points has been required to finish above the bottom three, which would leave the Whites requiring eight points from their final nine games.

Jesse Marsch's side still have to play Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal while a trip to Watford and home games against Southampton and Brighton look to be defining moments in the club's season.

The Whites travel to Brentford on the final day with the Bees still within a slight chance of being involved in the relegation battle up until the last game of the campaign.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final Premier League table with Leeds tipped to retain their top-flight status with 35 points, putting them ahead of Everton in 17th and Burnley in 18th.

DEFINING MOMENT? Leeds United defeated Norwich City in dramatic circumstances at Elland Road last weekend. Picture: Getty Images.
Premier LeagueData expertsManchester CityBees