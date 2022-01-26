The Premier League Covid-19 rule changes that will impact Leeds United

Following a meeting of clubs on Wednesday, the Premier League confirmed the rules have been changed after widespread criticism over how the fixture postponements relating to Covid-19 were being handled.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said last week that the rules were not fit for purpose, while Tottenham Hotspur expressed their disappointment after the decision to postpone the North London derby earlier this month after a request from Arsenal.

The new rules are set to take effect ahead of the rearranged match between Burnley and Watford on February 5.

Under the previous rules, a game would be postponed if a club had less than 14 players available - including one goalkeeper - with at least one unavailable player testing positive for Covid-19.

However, the threshold of Covid-19 cases in order to request a postponement has now risen to four.

There have been 22 postponements in the Premier League this season, including Leeds United's December fixtures against Liverpool and Aston Villa when the Whites had five players test positive for the virus.

A statement from the Premier League confirmed: "From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to Covid-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.

NEW GUIDANCE: Has been issued to Premier League clubs over postponements related to Covid-19.

"This guidance will come into effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday 5 February (Burnley v Watford).

"Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"The League's postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches.

"Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The Premier League Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of Covid-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision."