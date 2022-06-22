The Premier League free agents who will be in demand this summer - including Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton, Liverpool, Burnley, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United stars

The transfer window is in full swing but there are still plenty of Premier League players without a club for next season.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:42 am

The 20 top-flight teams submitted their retained lists earlier this month with a number of stars set to become free agents when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Leeds United released four senior players while the departures at the likes of Burnley, Watford and Manchester United passed double figures.

Some out-of-contract players are unlikely to be without a club for long, as a number of sides from the Premier League, Championship and from across Europe look to bolster their respective ranks.

Alexandre Lacazette has already signed a three-year deal at Lyon after leaving upon the expiration of his Arsenal contract while Leeds midfielder Josh Galloway will join Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic on a free transfer when his contract expires later this month.

We have selected 13 released players who are set to be snapped up early in the transfer window, with reports already linking several with new clubs.

Would any of these players fill a hole in your club's squad?

1. Christian Eriksen

Brentford had hoped to keep hold of the Denmark midfielder but he is set to leave the club with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked with the ex-Inter Milan player.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. James Tarkowski

The centre back will leave Burnley later this month with reports claiming he already has a deal in place at Everton.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Ben Mee

The centre back is another defender set to leave Burnley on a free transfer this summer with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the player.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Paul Pogba

The Manchester United midfielder will leave the club on a free after arriving for £90m. He is linked with a return to Juventus.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBrentfordEvertonLiverpoolChelsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 4