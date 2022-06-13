Leeds United youngster heads to Scottish club Annan Athletic

Galloway, one of four players released by Leeds last week, has agreed a pre-contract with Annan which will take effect when he officially leaves Elland Road.

The club finished fourth in the Scottish fourth tier last term. Galloway joined Leeds from Carlisle United in 2019 and spent the last six months of last campaign on loan at non-league side FC United of Manchester.

Galloway was a part of the Leeds Under-23s side and is the son of Mick Galloway, who represented Carlisle United, Gretna and Gillingham at professional level.

An Annan statement confirmed: "Manager Peter Murphy has wasted no time in boosting his squad with the pre-contract signing of Leeds United midfielder Josh Galloway."

Meanwhile, departing Leeds left-back Laurens De Bock has signed a permanent deal with Zulte Waregem. The player spent most of his time as a United player on loan and his release was confirmed last week.

As it stands, the released duo of Alfie Hughes and Bobby Kamwa will become free agents next month.