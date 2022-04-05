The hit simulation game allows anyone to become a football manager but it also gives an insight into the real-world potential of some the most exciting youngsters in world football.

Football Manager defines these players as 'Wonderkids', with youngsters who have a high potential for success falling into the category.

Some players are given a definite rating of their potential while others are given a wider potential range, defined as 'dynamic potential', as their future rating will have fluctuated over the course of a number of game updates.

Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi and Conor Gallagher are some players from previous versions of Football Manager who have been tipped to become superstars.

We decided to take a look at the game's database to see which Premier League - and Leeds United - players are among those predicted to have a bright future in the game.

With only players who were aged 21 or younger at the start of the season included, here's what we found...

1. Jadon Sancho Age: 22. Current rating: 74. Potential: 89.

2. Wesley Fofana Age: 21. Current rating: 74. Potential: 88.

3. Phil Foden Age: 21. Current rating: 78. Potential: 88.

4. Callum Hudson-Odoi Age: 21. Current rating: 74. Potential: 85.