This is where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Barnsley will finish in the Championship - according to data experts
Data experts have predicted where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Barnsley will finish in the Championship this season.
FiveThirtyEight have predicted what the entire Championship table will look like come the end of May – who will go up and stay up? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. Luton Town (24th) - 38 points
Current points total: 21
Getty
2. Wigan Athletic (23rd) - 46 points
Current points total: 23
Getty
3. Barnsley (22nd) - 46 points
Current points total: 24
jpimedia
4. Charlton Athletic (21st) - 49 points
Current points total: 29
Getty
