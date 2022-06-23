The 21-year-old joined the club back in 2017 from York City and departs having made two senior appearances for United, which both came in the Championship.

Over the past two seasons, Harrogate-born Edmondson has spent time on loan with Aberdeen, Northampton Town, Fleetwood Town and Port Vale.

He now makes the move to Brunton Park, where he will be looking to gain a second successive promotion from League Two after playing a part in Vale's elevation to League One last term.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: “I think Ryan is a really good signing for us. He’s a player I know, he was involved in my England U19s, so I know of him and I’ve watched a lot of him.

"He’s had a bit of an up and down time with his loan moves, some have worked and some haven’t. He was unfortunate up at Aberdeen that he got injured.

"I wanted a big target man, he’s a bit of a throwback, but I wanted an old-school number 9. He absolutely works his socks off, he can get goals and get on the end of things.

"He can hold it up and create, and he’s a bloody pest for centre backs. He had a year left at Leeds and when we enquired about him I actually thought it would be too big of an ask, but I could only ask.

"The minute I spoke to his agent then eventually spoke to Ryan, and they were absolutely up for it.

“I know he had better offers to go elsewhere, but the fortune thing is that he knows me from working with me before.

"“He wanted to come here because he thinks this is where he can come and develop.

“He knows he’s got a manager who knows him and understands him. I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s got a good personality and he’s really keen to learn and develop.

“If it’s a case of him using us to kick on his career, I don’t mind that, because I want somebody who has got that fire in his belly.

“He needs to come in and do the job, to wear that number 9 shirt and deal with what comes with that.

“The challenge is for him to show me and the rest of the staff that he deserves to start as our striker. He’s competing with some other lads who think they should be in the team, which is only a good thing.”

“He’s had some loan moves and things like that, but I do think he’s at a stage where he knows he needs to show people what he’s about and put a bit of a marker down,” he concluded.