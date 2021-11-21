Tottenham Hotspur 2 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

Dan James put the visitors in front from Jack Harrison's cross late in the first half but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon hit back after the interval to hand Antonio Conte his first league win as Spurs manager.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 7: Made a good save from Harry Kane and commanded his area well. Was beaten to the ball by Lucas Moura just before Spurs' equaliser.

PLAYER RATINGS: How the Leeds United stars rated in defeat to Spurs. Picture: Getty Images.

Dallas - 7: Helped Leeds get forward well in the first half. Defended well but struggled, along with a lot of his teammates, to contain the hosts in the second half.

Llorente - 7: Almost scored an unfortunate own goal as Heung-Min Son's cross struck his foot and hit the underside of the bar.

Phillips - 8: Did a superb job in the heart of the Leeds defence. Marshalled Harry Kane excellently.

Cooper - 6: Struggled in the second half after an impressive first.

Struijk - 7: Looked to be struggling with injuries through the first half but managed to see the game out.

Forshaw (Roberts 72) - 6: Considering how long he has spent on the sidelines, Forshaw has performed pretty well since returning to the side.

Klich (Firpo 59) - 7: Was quietly very good further up the pitch for Leeds. Was subbed off just after the equaliser.

James - 8: Scored the goal and forced Hugo Lloris into a number of second-half saves.

Harrison - 7: Provided an excellent assist for James's goal but strong deliveries were few and far between.

Gelhardt (McKinstry 86) - 7: Tested Lloris on a few occasions. Plenty of running and commitment on his first Premier League start.

Subs

Firpo (59) - 6: Was thrown into a cauldron after Spurs had equalised. Was ran a bit ragged, alongside the rest of the Leeds defence.

Roberts (72) - 6: Tried to make things happen when coming on but things just didn't quite fall.

McKinstry (86) - N/A