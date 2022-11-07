The Spurs attacker sustained a fracture around his left eye on Tuesday after a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba, as Spurs came from behind to win 2-1 and top their Champions League group.

The 30-year-old, who shared the Premier League golden boot with Mohammed Salah last season, is unlikely to feature as Tottenham welcome Leeds United to North London on Saturday afternoon.

South Korea are set to begin their World Cup campaign with a Group H fixture against Uruguay on November 24 and Conte is hopeful his player will recover in time after he underwent surgery on Friday which ruled him out of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 01: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is substituted after an injury during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Olympique Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at Orange Velodrome on November 01, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“I sent him a message yesterday after the surgery and Sonny was really, really disappointed for this situation but I hope for him he will recover very well and play in the World Cup,” said Conte on Sunday.

“I was a player and I know the importance of playing in the World Cup. Tonight he was the first person to play this game, for sure he missed us. I am confident, confident that he can come back quickly and play the World Cup for South Korea.”