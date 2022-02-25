Tottenham Hotspur missing at least three players for trip to Leeds United after key midfielder is injured in defeat to Burnley

Leeds United welcome Spurs to West Yorkshire with both clubs in desperate need of a win. Both sides have lost four of their last league five games.

Bentancur was replaced at half time against Burnley in midweek as the Clarets defeated Antonio Conte's side 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Conte revealed that he would not be available to face Leeds but is hopeful the injury is not a long-term one.

"Unfortunately he's not available for tomorrow's game," said Conte at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"He had a problem in his ankle - I don't think this is a serious problem. I hope to see him in the team very soon but for sure he's not available tomorrow."

Spurs' injured duo of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga will also not return to fitness in time to feature against Leeds.

Skipp has been out since January with a groin problem while Tanganga has been sidelined for the whole of February with a knee injury.

SIDELINED: Rodrigo Bentancur. Picture: Getty Images.

Conte added: "I hope the medical department help me. Skipp is now one month missing, same with Tanganga.