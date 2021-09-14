Tranmere Rovers 4 Leeds United U21s 1: Amari Miller’s goal little consolation in defeat for Whites youngsters

Leeds played some neat football and saw plenty of possession in the first half yet found themselves 3-0 down at the interval via a brace of goals from Nicky Maynard, either side of a Sam Foley header from a corner.
The Whites continued to pour forward after the break and finally pulled a goal back when a majestic turn and pass from Archie Gray set up Amari Miller to hammer home a fierce drive.
Leeds dominated the second half but in keeping with the rest of the game, Tranmere proved more clinical in front of goal and added a fourth in the 87th minute as Foley slammed home his second goal from close range.
Tranmere: Doohan, O’Connor, Clarke, Knight-Percival, MacDonald (Maguire 58), Glatzel, Duffy (Hawkes 75), Merrie, Foley, Walker, Maynard (Dieseruvwe 58). Unused substitutes: T Davies, Watson, Feeney, Jones.
Leeds U21: van den Heuvel, Suttcliffe (Carole 46), Mullen, Moore, Snowdon, Miller, Kenneh, Allen, McGirk, Gray, Dean. Unused substitutes: Christy, Hughes, Coleman, Spencer, Thomas, Andreucci.
Referee: S Mather (Manchester).
Leeds have appealed against Pascal Struijk’s dismissal in Sunday’s home Premier League defeat to Liverpool.
Fixtures (7.45 unless stated)
UEFA Champions League
Group A: Club Brugge v PSG (8.00), Man City v RB Leipzig (8.00)
Group B: Atletico Madrid v FC Porto (8.00), Liverpool v AC Milan (8.00)
Group C: Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund (5.45), Sporting v Ajax (8.00)
Group D: Inter Milan v Real Madrid (8.00), Sheriff v Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45)
UEFA Europa League, Group C: Spartak Moscow v Legia Warsaw (3.30)
Sky Bet Championship: Birmingham v Fulham, Bristol City v Luton, Coventry v Cardiff, Nottm Forest v Middlesbrough, Stoke v Barnsley, Swansea v Millwall.