Tranmere Rovers 4 Leeds United U21s 1: Amari Miller’s goal little consolation in defeat for Whites youngsters

Leeds United's Amari Miller. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds played some neat football and saw plenty of possession in the first half yet found themselves 3-0 down at the interval via a brace of goals from Nicky Maynard, either side of a Sam Foley header from a corner.

The Whites continued to pour forward after the break and finally pulled a goal back when a majestic turn and pass from Archie Gray set up Amari Miller to hammer home a fierce drive.

Leeds dominated the second half but in keeping with the rest of the game, Tranmere proved more clinical in front of goal and added a fourth in the 87th minute as Foley slammed home his second goal from close range.

Tranmere: Doohan, O’Connor, Clarke, Knight-Percival, MacDonald (Maguire 58), Glatzel, Duffy (Hawkes 75), Merrie, Foley, Walker, Maynard (Dieseruvwe 58). Unused substitutes: T Davies, Watson, Feeney, Jones.

Leeds U21: van den Heuvel, Suttcliffe (Carole 46), Mullen, Moore, Snowdon, Miller, Kenneh, Allen, McGirk, Gray, Dean. Unused substitutes: Christy, Hughes, Coleman, Spencer, Thomas, Andreucci.

Referee: S Mather (Manchester).

Leeds have appealed against Pascal Struijk’s dismissal in Sunday’s home Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

