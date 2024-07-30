Transfer round-up: Interest in Leeds United defender on hold for now as trio leave Huddersfield Town

Michael Duff and Mark Cartwright have leapt to Sorba Thomas' defence after he left Huddersfield Town for Nantes.

The season-long deal includes an option to make it permanent.

“Sorba has been misunderstood, there’s an idea of him that’s prevalent which isn’t a fair reflection of who he is," said sporting director Cartwright of the Wales winger.

“He still has several years remaining on his contract. We continue to value him extremely highly."

Coach Duff stressed Thomas had given him no problems.

“Sorba’s attitude has been first class in the time I’ve spent with him, and even with rumours swirling around his future, he’s trained well and worked hard," he said.

Thomas joined from Boreham Wood in January 2021 and was a key figure in his first full season, which saw the Terriers reach the Championship play-off final.

Then-coach Mark Fotheringham loaned him to Blackburn Rovers for the second half of the next season.

INTEREST: Leeds United defender Max Wober

His 125 Town appearances featured seven goals and 31 assists.

Following Thomas out were Ben Jackson and Neo Eccleston, who joined Barrow. Jackson left for an undisclosed fee, Eccleston on loan.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s interest in signing Max Wober is "on hold for the time being" because of Leeds United's asking price.

The defender was on loan there last season and won a place at Euro 2024 with Austria.

The Whites are thought to be demanding between £8m and £10m.

"We cannot meet Leeds United's demands and Leeds is not looking for a loan," explained sporting director Roland Virkus. "That is why the matter is on hold for the time being.

"But we have always found good solutions and players like Max Wober sometimes come back onto the market at the very end."

Leeds will assess Harry Gray after the teenager sparked fears he may not play again this year.

The 15-year-old forward made his senior debut at Harrogate Town, following in the footsteps of brother Archie, dad Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie.

But on his return from the tour of Germany, Gray posted on Instagram "Gutted to pick up an injury will be back stronger in 2025".

Ben Brereton Diaz says his loan at Sheffield United gave him the hunger to stay in the Premier League after joining Southampton.

The Stoke-born Chilean international joined Villareal last summer but was loaned to the Blades in January, scoring six goals in 15 games.

“It was great for me – my first time in the Premier League and I loved every minute of it," he said. “I knew I wanted to come back to England."

Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks with Bristol City after bidding up to £5m for Tommy Conway.

The Robins do not want the 21-year-old striker running down his contract next summer but are yet to reach an agreement with Boro.

James Furlong hopes a loan from Hull City can push him on.

The 22-year-old left-back has joined League Two Wimbledon.