Here, Leon Wobschall looks at what all 11 clubs – from Leeds United through to Harrogate Town – meed to look at achieving between now and kick-off.

Barnsley: Probably all over the pitch, given a number of leading players could leave. Central midfield looks a must.

Bradford City: Filling gaps potentially vacated should Paudie O’Connor, Elliot Watt and Charles Vernam leave.

KEY MAN: Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter Picture: Tony Johnson

Doncaster Rovers: Another central striker and a fresh option at left-back. Also a play-maker in the ‘No 10’ role.

Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver has made no secret of his desire to fix a leaky defence.

Huddersfield Town: Defensive options are strong and Town’s key focus is in the final third of the pitch.

Hull City: Keeping hold of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves. Bringing in another goalkeeper – the club want Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter again – plus a couple of midfielders and forwards.

HELP: Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory needs more help up front for the Owls next season. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds United: One if not two strikers, with fitness issues having plagued Patrick Bamford last season and another ball-playing option in midfield. Retaining Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Middlesbrough: Adding to their attacking pool with at least a couple of new strikers and adding a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.

Rotherham United: Recruiting more firepower, especially if Michael Smith leaves. Additions in central defence with Rarmani Edmonds-Green having returned to Huddersfield and question marks regarding the future of Michael Ihiekwe. Keeping hold of the likes of Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Sheffield United: A new central defensive option. Replacements for Morgan Gibbs-White and possibly Sander Berge and adding more energy in the engine room.