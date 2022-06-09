Here, Leon Wobschall looks at what all 11 clubs – from Leeds United through to Harrogate Town – meed to look at achieving between now and kick-off.
Barnsley: Probably all over the pitch, given a number of leading players could leave. Central midfield looks a must.
Bradford City: Filling gaps potentially vacated should Paudie O’Connor, Elliot Watt and Charles Vernam leave.
Doncaster Rovers: Another central striker and a fresh option at left-back. Also a play-maker in the ‘No 10’ role.
Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver has made no secret of his desire to fix a leaky defence.
Huddersfield Town: Defensive options are strong and Town’s key focus is in the final third of the pitch.
Hull City: Keeping hold of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves. Bringing in another goalkeeper – the club want Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter again – plus a couple of midfielders and forwards.
Leeds United: One if not two strikers, with fitness issues having plagued Patrick Bamford last season and another ball-playing option in midfield. Retaining Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
Middlesbrough: Adding to their attacking pool with at least a couple of new strikers and adding a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.
Rotherham United: Recruiting more firepower, especially if Michael Smith leaves. Additions in central defence with Rarmani Edmonds-Green having returned to Huddersfield and question marks regarding the future of Michael Ihiekwe. Keeping hold of the likes of Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene.
Sheffield United: A new central defensive option. Replacements for Morgan Gibbs-White and possibly Sander Berge and adding more energy in the engine room.
Sheffield Wednesday: A new senior goalkeeper and some new signings at the back. Additionally, another striker to ease the burden on Lee Gregory and an experienced central midfielder should Massimo Luongo leave.