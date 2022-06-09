Transfer Window: A quick glance at what all 11 of Yorkshire’s clubs need to achieve this summer

THE summer transfer window officially opens on Friday, June 10, with Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town keen to do business in order to put themselves in the best position to enjoy a prosperous 2022-23 campaign

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:45 pm

Here, Leon Wobschall looks at what all 11 clubs – from Leeds United through to Harrogate Town – meed to look at achieving between now and kick-off.

Barnsley: Probably all over the pitch, given a number of leading players could leave. Central midfield looks a must.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bradford City: Filling gaps potentially vacated should Paudie O’Connor, Elliot Watt and Charles Vernam leave.

KEY MAN: Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter Picture: Tony Johnson

Doncaster Rovers: Another central striker and a fresh option at left-back. Also a play-maker in the ‘No 10’ role.

Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver has made no secret of his desire to fix a leaky defence.

Huddersfield Town: Defensive options are strong and Town’s key focus is in the final third of the pitch.

Hull City: Keeping hold of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves. Bringing in another goalkeeper – the club want Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter again – plus a couple of midfielders and forwards.

HELP: Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory needs more help up front for the Owls next season. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds United: One if not two strikers, with fitness issues having plagued Patrick Bamford last season and another ball-playing option in midfield. Retaining Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Middlesbrough: Adding to their attacking pool with at least a couple of new strikers and adding a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.

Rotherham United: Recruiting more firepower, especially if Michael Smith leaves. Additions in central defence with Rarmani Edmonds-Green having returned to Huddersfield and question marks regarding the future of Michael Ihiekwe. Keeping hold of the likes of Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Sheffield United: A new central defensive option. Replacements for Morgan Gibbs-White and possibly Sander Berge and adding more energy in the engine room.

Sheffield Wednesday: A new senior goalkeeper and some new signings at the back. Additionally, another striker to ease the burden on Lee Gregory and an experienced central midfielder should Massimo Luongo leave.

Doncaster RoversRotherham United