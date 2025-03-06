TV changes: Two more Leeds United games chosen, along with Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough, but good news for fans
They, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers have all had matches selected for the latest batch of fixtures, which covers April 4-9.
Their April 5 Championship game at Kenilworth Road will be shown on Sky Sports, but was moved to a 12.30pm kick-off before the season even started, so involves no disruption for travelling fans.
Their game at Middlesbrough the following Tuesday has been moved, but only by 15 minutes, to an 8pm kick-off.
Boro's away supporters have not had the same luck, with their game at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park the Friday offering on April 4 (8pm).
Doncaster Rovers' League Two game at Cheltenham Town is an alternative to Luton v Leeds for Sky Sports Plus viewers.
As the Football League season reaches its conclusion, selections are being announced on a week-to-week basis.
