Two Leeds United fixture dates confirmed after FA Cup progress
Leeds United's home match against Norwich City has been moved to a Wednesday night after the Whites qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Norwich could still get there too, if they can overcome Bristol Rovers in a replay.
The sides had been due to meet on fourth-round weekend but will now play their Championship game on the previous Wednesday, the 24th, at 7.45pm.
