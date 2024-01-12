All Sections
Leeds United's home match against Norwich City has been moved to a Wednesday night after the Whites qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Norwich could still get there too, if they can overcome Bristol Rovers in a replay.

The sides had been due to meet on fourth-round weekend but will now play their Championship game on the previous Wednesday, the 24th, at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, with the broadcasters making their pick for the live games – none of which feature Yorkshire clubs – Leeds' home tie with Plymouth Argyle has been confirmed as a Saturday 3pm kick-off on 27th.

