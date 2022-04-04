Two Leeds United fixtures moved in May as postponed Chelsea clash gets new date

The Whites were due to face the Blues at Elland Road on Sunday, April 17 but that contest was delayed due to Chelsea's involvment in the FA Cup semi-final on the same day.

Jesse Marsch's side will now take on the European champions on Wednesday, May 11 with the contest to be broadcast on Sky Sports. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Whites trip to Arsenal on Saturday, May 7 has been moved to Sunday, May 8 due to television coverage. Sky Sports will show the game which kicks off at 2pm.

FIXTURE CHANGES: For Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

A week later, Leeds will face Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road with that game now due to kick off at 2pm, moving it an hour forward from the original start time of 3pm. It is not set to be broadcast in the UK.

Leeds' games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City at the end of April will be televised, as previously announced. The Whites travel to Crystal Palace on Monday, April 25 with the match starting at 8pm.