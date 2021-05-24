Tyler Roberts and Rhys Norrington-Davies head to Wales Euro 2021 camp as slate wiped clean for Leeds United man

Hull-born Daniel James will not be involved as he is preparing for Wednesday's Europa League final with Manchester United in Gdansk, whilst Swansea City's Connor Roberts and Ben Cabango and Newport County's Josh Sheehan and Tom King are on play-off final duty with their clubs.

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, who spent the season on loan at Sheffield United and Manchester City's Matt Smith, who was at Doncaster Rovers, will travel to the Algarve for the get-together. So will former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward, ex-Barnsley captain Adam Davies and his then-club-mate Kieffer Moore, who had a loan spell at Rotherham United. Former Sheffield United winger David Brooks, now with Bournemouth, is also included.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored his second Premier League goal in a week at Elland Road on Sunday, and who played a vital role in reaching the 2016 semi-finals, is not.

CALL-UP: Leeds United's Tyler Roberts

Roberts was sent home from Wales's last camp for breaking an embargo in the hotel. Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield centre-back Rob Page, who will take the team to the tournament whilst manager Ryan Giggs deals with assault charges, said the indiscretion would not be held against Roberts, and has been true to his word.

The attacking midfielder or forward scored his first Premier League goal in the final week of 2020-21, starting 14 league games and coming off the bench in another 13.

Left wing-back Norrington-Davies, also 22, has made over 100 senior appearances but none for the Blades. Having spent previous seasons on loan at Barrow and Rochdale, he split his 2020-21 between Championship sides Luton Town and Stoke City.

Page must whittle the group down to 26 players for the tournament, which for Wales starts with a match against Switzerland on June 12. Turkey and Italy are also in Group A.

Training camp squad: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City), James Lawrence (St Pauli), Ben Davies, Joe Rodon (both Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Joe Allen (Stoke), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Jonathan Williams, Kieffer Moore (both Cardiff City), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris (both Cardiff), George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers).