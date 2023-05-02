All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Victor Orta: Biggest hits and misses from his Leeds United tenure - including Raphinha and Jean-Kevin Augustin

Victor Orta’s tenure as Leeds United’s director of football has come to an end.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:24 BST

The Spaniard was recruited in 2017, having previously overseen transfer dealings at Middlesbrough. He brought gems such as Raphinha and Wilfried Gnonto to Elland Road, but there were also some considerably less successful signings made on his watch.

His departure was confirmed today (May 2) and owner Andrea Radrizzani said he was “deeply saddened” by the way Orta’s time at the club had come to an end.

Following the official confirmation of his exit, the Yorkshire Post has explored his biggest hits and misses in the transfer market.

The forward managed just 48 minutes for Leeds and the club were recently ordered to pay £24.5m after being found to have breached his contract.

1. Jean-Kevin Augustin - miss

The forward managed just 48 minutes for Leeds and the club were recently ordered to pay £24.5m after being found to have breached his contract. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Brazilian winger lit up Elland Road with his flair and was a firm favourite among supporters.

2. Raphinha - hit

The Brazilian winger lit up Elland Road with his flair and was a firm favourite among supporters. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The goalkeeper was considered a coup when he arrived at the club from Real Madrid in 2019. However, he failed to replicate the form he had shown to earn his Spain debut in 2014.

3. Kiko Casilla - miss

The goalkeeper was considered a coup when he arrived at the club from Real Madrid in 2019. However, he failed to replicate the form he had shown to earn his Spain debut in 2014. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Charismatic, versatile and hardworking - the North Macedonia international ticked plenty of boxes.

4. Ezgjan Alioski - hit

Charismatic, versatile and hardworking - the North Macedonia international ticked plenty of boxes. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Victor OrtaRaphinhaAndrea RadrizzaniElland RoadMiddlesbroughYorkshire Post