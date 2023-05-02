Victor Orta’s tenure as Leeds United’s director of football has come to an end.

The Spaniard was recruited in 2017, having previously overseen transfer dealings at Middlesbrough. He brought gems such as Raphinha and Wilfried Gnonto to Elland Road, but there were also some considerably less successful signings made on his watch.

His departure was confirmed today (May 2) and owner Andrea Radrizzani said he was “deeply saddened” by the way Orta’s time at the club had come to an end.

Following the official confirmation of his exit, the Yorkshire Post has explored his biggest hits and misses in the transfer market.

1 . Jean-Kevin Augustin - miss The forward managed just 48 minutes for Leeds and the club were recently ordered to pay £24.5m after being found to have breached his contract.

2 . Raphinha - hit The Brazilian winger lit up Elland Road with his flair and was a firm favourite among supporters.

3 . Kiko Casilla - miss The goalkeeper was considered a coup when he arrived at the club from Real Madrid in 2019. However, he failed to replicate the form he had shown to earn his Spain debut in 2014.

4 . Ezgjan Alioski - hit Charismatic, versatile and hardworking - the North Macedonia international ticked plenty of boxes.