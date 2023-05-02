Victor Orta: Biggest hits and misses from his Leeds United tenure - including Raphinha and Jean-Kevin Augustin
Victor Orta’s tenure as Leeds United’s director of football has come to an end.
The Spaniard was recruited in 2017, having previously overseen transfer dealings at Middlesbrough. He brought gems such as Raphinha and Wilfried Gnonto to Elland Road, but there were also some considerably less successful signings made on his watch.
His departure was confirmed today (May 2) and owner Andrea Radrizzani said he was “deeply saddened” by the way Orta’s time at the club had come to an end.
Following the official confirmation of his exit, the Yorkshire Post has explored his biggest hits and misses in the transfer market.