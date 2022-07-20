Watch as Raphinha scores and assists twice as he impresses on Barcelona debut after leaving Leeds United

Last week, Barca agreed a £55m deal with Leeds – with around £50m up front with future add-ons – for the 25-year-old Brazilian international.

It hasn't taken Raphinha long to show why the La Liga club were keen on his signature as was involved at the heart of Barcelona's attacking threat in Florida.

First, he played in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after 19 minutes as the visitors took the lead. Six minutes later, the winger cushioned a volley into the bottom corner to double Barca's lead over the American side.

Just before half time, Raphinha then played an inch-perfect ball through to Ansu Fati who emphatically finished to give the tourists a 3-0 lead.

Barcelona manager Xavi fielded a completely new team in the second half as Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele added to their advantage.

After leaving Leeds last week, Raphinha penned an emotional message to Whites fans, saying the club would be in his "heart for all my life"

He wrote on social media: “Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes and the amazing times I have lived in Leeds will always be in my memory.

FLYING START: To life in Barcelona for Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

“I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team. I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United, without a doubt it was an incredible experience in my career.

“Everywhere I have been, I’ve always rooted for a team, which I identify with and Leeds would be no different. For sure, in England, it’s the club I’ll always be ‘following’ and cheering as a fan because it is the club which allowed me to live one of my ‘biggest’ dreams, which was to play in the Premier League.