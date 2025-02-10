Watford v Leeds United: Defender sent for second surgery of season

Leeds United will be without Max Wober until late March with the defender due to have knee surgery for the second time this season.

The 27-year-old has played just seven times for Leeds since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2023. He exercised a clause in his contract to spend last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and since returning to Elland Road on the back of playing in last summer’s European Championship, has been plagued by injuries.

Versatile defender Wober injured his knee in a Nations League game in Slovenia in September, and is yet to properly recovery.

Leeds initially tried to manage the injury but accepted defeat in October, sending him for an operation on his meniscus.

KNEE TROUBLE: Leeds United's Max Wober has been dogged since playing for Austria in September (Image: Simon Hulme)

He returned to play six matches, four from the bench, in three clumps of back-to-back games, but it was clear the problem had not been resolved. His last apearance was the 3-3 draw at Hull City on January 4, one of only five starts this season, two for Austria.

"He will need surgery as quickly as possible and will be out until after the next international break," revealed Leeds manager Daniel Farke ahead of Tuesday's Championship game at Watford. "He will have surgery and be out for six weeks."

Leeds' first game after March's international break is at home to Swansea City on 29th. In truth, Wober has been such a peripheral figure during Farke's tenure, his absence will only be felt if Leeds suffer injuries at left-back or centre-back.

Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk have recovered from injuries suffered in December and January respectively to leave the Whites fully-stocked in both positions.

CROWDED OUT: Isaac Schmidt has struggled for minutes at left-back (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Concerns over potentially being left short in central defence caused Farke to monitor the transfer market there (as well as at centre-forward and in "the hole") but, helped by Struijk's return to fitness, he decided against signing a player there, or indeed anywhere.

Leeds' options remain strong enough at left-back that six months after joining from St Gallen, Isaac Schmidt's only starts have come in the FA Cup, and at right-back.

"It's not a decision against him, more for a different player in his position," stressed Farke. "(Right-back) Jayden Bogle is probably the stand-out performer in this league. (Sam) Byram has played on both right and left. We can't always travel with four or five full-backs.

"When Junior, Sam and Jayden play, they can't be two per cent (down). Credit to Isaac for keeping the levels high for them."

Having rested all but Ethan Ampadu at the weekend from the XI which won at Coventry City, Farke is without only Patrick Bamford at Vicarage Road.

"He is not back in team training and will not return for the Watford game," said Farke of the striker, whose only start this season came against Middlesbrough in an opening-week League Cup tie. He has made 10 substitute appearances.

"Patrick is an experienced guy, he knows what he needs to do."