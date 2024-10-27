'We were wasteful': Leeds United boss Daniel Farke rues misfire at Bristol City

Daniel Farke was a frustrated manager after watching his Leeds high-flyers fire blanks at an emotional Ashton Gate.

Farke saw his side dominate for long periods without piercing a tenacious Bristol City under the guidance of head coach Liam Manning for the first time since the tragic death of his baby son Theo.

City goalkeeper Max O’Leary made fine first-half saves from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James, but some poor finishing or misplaced final passes marred many of the visitors’ best attacks.

Farke said: “We always play to win, rather than avoid losing, and we did more than enough to win this game.

Denied: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto attempts a shot on goal in the goalless draw at Bristol City (Picture: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)

“But we were not at our very best and were wasteful in front of goal. It was a very solid away performance, but we had so many good situations to score.

“If we had got one, it would have opened things up and I am sure more would have followed. But we are respectful of Bristol City, who have started the season well and are a very good side.

“There is frustration over not getting all three points. But it’s my belief that the best defence in a division always wins promotion, so I am delighted with a rock-solid performance today.”

Both sets of fans gave Manning warm applause when he took the field briefly before the game to acknowledge the support he has received. He then supervised operations from the dugout before again going out to applaud the fans at the end.

Bristol City's Max Bird (left) and Leeds United's Joel Piroe battle for the ball (Picture: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)

Farke added: “I don’t really like to speak about what has happened to Liam at the same time as talking about a game because you cannot relate the two. We are talking about missed chances when there is a topic that is so much more important.

“I thought the way the situation was handled today did credit to all involved and I hope it was beneficial for Liam. In the last few weeks all our good wishes and prayers have been with him and that will also be the case in the days to come.”

Manning handed the post match press conference duty to his assistant Chris Hogg, who said: “It spoke volumes for Liam’s character that he was prepared to go onto the pitch today."

Bristol City: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, McNally, Sykes (Morrison 78), McGuane (Earthy 59), Knight, McCrorie (Naismith 35), Hirakawa (Mayulu 78), Bird, Wells (Armstrong 59). Unused substitutes: Bajic, Campbell-Slowey, Mehmeti, Cornick.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James (Solomon 71), Aaronson, Gnonto (Bamford 85), Piroe (Fernandez 70). Unused substitutes: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Crew, Gelhardt.